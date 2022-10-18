Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to immediately remove all hurdles in the way of pending projects relat­ed to the Saudi Devel­opment Fund (SDF).

He gave this direc­tion during a meeting here with a delegation of Saudi Development Fund, which was led by its Director Gener­al of Asia Operations Dr Saud A Alshammari.

During the meeting, the PM also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia to get the solution of all issues in coordination with all the stakeholders during the stay of Saudi delega­tion in Pakistan.

The Special Task Force comprised Federal Min­ister for Board of Invest­ment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and special assistants to the PM Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan.

The prime minister welcomed the Saudi delegation and highlighted the fact that Paki­stan was like a second home for the people of Saudi Ara­bia and Pakistanis also con­sidered Saudi Arabia as their second home. Encouraging the Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan’s solar energy sec­tor, he said the present gov­ernment was paying special attention to the promotion of the cheaper and green source of energy so that foreign ex­change could be saved and people be provided cheaper electricity. The prime minis­ter said Saudi Arabia had al­ways stood with Pakistan on domestic and external fronts