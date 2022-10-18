ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to immediately remove all hurdles in the way of pending projects related to the Saudi Development Fund (SDF).
He gave this direction during a meeting here with a delegation of Saudi Development Fund, which was led by its Director General of Asia Operations Dr Saud A Alshammari.
During the meeting, the PM also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia to get the solution of all issues in coordination with all the stakeholders during the stay of Saudi delegation in Pakistan.
The Special Task Force comprised Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and special assistants to the PM Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan.
The prime minister welcomed the Saudi delegation and highlighted the fact that Pakistan was like a second home for the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis also considered Saudi Arabia as their second home. Encouraging the Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan’s solar energy sector, he said the present government was paying special attention to the promotion of the cheaper and green source of energy so that foreign exchange could be saved and people be provided cheaper electricity. The prime minister said Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan on domestic and external fronts