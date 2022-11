Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan has been given the status of federal minister. A formal notification has also been issued by the Cabinet Division for making Noor Alam Khan as the federal minister. In the notification issued by the government, it has been said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made the status of Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan equal to that of federal minister, which will be effective from October 14, 2022.