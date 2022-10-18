Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to immediately remove all hurdles in the way of pending projects related to Saudi Fund for Development.

He gave the direction during a meeting with a delegation of Saudi Development Fund, led by its Director General of Asia Operations Dr. Saud A Alshammari, in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia to get all the issues resolved in coordination with stakeholders during the stay of Saudi delegation in Pakistan.

Encouraging the Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan’s solar energy sector, he said the government is paying special attention to promote this cheaper and green source of energy.

The Prime Minister offered special thanks for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for extending all out support to Pakistan in tackling the devastation caused by recent floods.