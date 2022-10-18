Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that a list of corrupt officers be compiled in electricity distribution companies and officers of good reputation be appointed in their place so that efficiency can be improved.

The federal cabinet in its meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif approved, in principle, the expansion of the current installation of advance meters project in Islamabad to other areas of the country to overcome the issue of line losses. The cabinet also approved the installation of advanced meters on power transformers.

The cabinet also approved the installation of advanced meters on power transformers.

He observed that such performing offices should be encouraged with appreciation and awards. Cabinet approves expansion of advanced power metering project to overcome line losses.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing by the Power Division regarding electricity theft, line losses and the comprehensive strategy to reduce them. The meeting was also apprised of the power theft, line losses, bills and recovery in the DISCOS with the presentation of all the relevant data, besides, issues in the way of recovery from those feeders which had been running into losses and the steps and proposals in this regard.

The prime minister directed the power division to present in the next meeting a comprehensive report on the vacant posts of essential staff in the DISCOs and stressed that the employment process should be held transparent while bringing it at par view the best global practices.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the average 7 percent line losses, the prime minister set up a committee headed by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif for the formulation of a comprehensive plan to reduce the line losses average under phases and in line with the global practices, besides submission of recommendations to bring reforms in the power distribution companies.

Other members of the committee included Minister for Trade and Production Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Shazia Marri, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Mussadik Malik, Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay, PM’s Advisor Engineer Amir Muqam and the secretary power. The committee, after holding of consultation, would present a comprehensive strategy before the cabinet over a period of a fortnight.

The cabinet also approved the recommendation of the power division for the promotion of low-cost solar power energy initiatives throughout the country to replace the import of costly fuel. These steps included running of the existing power units on solar energy during the day time instead of using costly imported fuel, grant of permission to the private investors on a small level to install 11 KV feeders in the rural areas and shifting of the government-owned buildings on the solar energy system.