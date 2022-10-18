Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf chief Imran Khan can rightly celebrate his his­toric victory in six National Assembly constituencies in a sin­gle day but it is the Pakistan People’s Par­ty which quietly added to its strength in the Lower House of the parlia­ment. The PPP seems the only party in the government which has gained in the October 16 by-elections.

The PPP won two National Assem­bly seats which it had previously lost in the 2018 polls. PPP candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch won NA-237 Malir by-election by beat­ing PTI chairman Imran Khan while PPP candidate Ali Musa Gilani won the NA-157 Multan by-election by defeating PTI candidate Meherbano Qureshi.

Both the victories were sig­nificant as one came against the PTI chief and the oth­er against PTI Vice Chair­man Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter. The successful PPP candidates will be eyeing cabi­net slots due to the importance of their wins.

PPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch se­cured 32,567 votes against Im­ran Khan who obtained 22,493 votes. Gilani meanwhile won with a bigger margin as he man­aged to secure 79,743 votes against Meherbano Qureshi who got 59.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was delighted at the vic­tories and congratulated Abdul Hakim Baloch and Ali Musa Gi­lani.

In his message on Twitter, Bi­lawal wrote ‘bye, bye PTI’ from Karachi and Multan. He con­gratulated Gilani and Baloch for defeating Imran Khan’s PTI from seats he had “stolen” in 2018 election.

According to the law, a candi­date can run for multiple seats. However, if they win more than one, they have to choose one and give up the rest.

The political upheaval comes at a time when the country is grappling with major econom­ic challenges, including declin­ing foreign exchange reserves, as well as the aftermath of un­precedented floods which killed more than 1,700 people and af­fected some 33 million people. The government estimates the cost of the damage from flood­ing to be between $ 30 billion and $40 billion.

With the addition of the two seats, the PPP now has 58 mem­bers in the National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has 84.

The PPP’s revival in Punjab has been slow but cannot be de­nied. Gilani’s win has been help­ful. Previously, on December 5, last year, the N-133 by-elections in Lahore and later in Khanewal by-polls held on December 16, the results to a large extent vin­dicated recovery