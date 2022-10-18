ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan can rightly celebrate his historic victory in six National Assembly constituencies in a single day but it is the Pakistan People’s Party which quietly added to its strength in the Lower House of the parliament. The PPP seems the only party in the government which has gained in the October 16 by-elections.
The PPP won two National Assembly seats which it had previously lost in the 2018 polls. PPP candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch won NA-237 Malir by-election by beating PTI chairman Imran Khan while PPP candidate Ali Musa Gilani won the NA-157 Multan by-election by defeating PTI candidate Meherbano Qureshi.
Both the victories were significant as one came against the PTI chief and the other against PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter. The successful PPP candidates will be eyeing cabinet slots due to the importance of their wins.
PPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch secured 32,567 votes against Imran Khan who obtained 22,493 votes. Gilani meanwhile won with a bigger margin as he managed to secure 79,743 votes against Meherbano Qureshi who got 59.
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was delighted at the victories and congratulated Abdul Hakim Baloch and Ali Musa Gilani.
In his message on Twitter, Bilawal wrote ‘bye, bye PTI’ from Karachi and Multan. He congratulated Gilani and Baloch for defeating Imran Khan’s PTI from seats he had “stolen” in 2018 election.
According to the law, a candidate can run for multiple seats. However, if they win more than one, they have to choose one and give up the rest.
The political upheaval comes at a time when the country is grappling with major economic challenges, including declining foreign exchange reserves, as well as the aftermath of unprecedented floods which killed more than 1,700 people and affected some 33 million people. The government estimates the cost of the damage from flooding to be between $ 30 billion and $40 billion.
With the addition of the two seats, the PPP now has 58 members in the National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has 84.
The PPP’s revival in Punjab has been slow but cannot be denied. Gilani’s win has been helpful. Previously, on December 5, last year, the N-133 by-elections in Lahore and later in Khanewal by-polls held on December 16, the results to a large extent vindicated recovery