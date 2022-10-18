Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president and Paki­stan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians president Asif Ali Zardari says the party wants wanted supremacy of the parliament. In his message on the occasion of the Kar­saz tragedy, he said that the PPP fulfilled the mission of its leader Benazir Bhutto.

He said: “The PPP restored the 1973 Constitution in its original form, hoisted the na­tional flag again in Swat, gave autonomy to the provinces, gave identity to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The poor and deserving women were made partakers in the society through Benazir Income Support Pro­gram. The 18th Amendment guarantees the country’s sur­vival and integrity.”

Zardari said that the PPP’s struggle was for employment of the youth, economic pros­perity and social justice. “The PPP completed Benazir Bhut­to’s mission by giving power back to the parliament that was stolen from it by dictators. A place such as Thar is con­tributing towards the progress of the country by generating electricity and illuminating the lives of the people,” the PPP su­premo said. Paying homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz trag­edy, he said that their bravery, loyalty and steadfastness was exemplary. “There is no other example of such a fearless act in political history, in which people sacrificed their lives to protect their great sister and leader,” he added. Zardari said that democracy in the country owed to the blood of Benazir Bhutto and thousands of cou­rageous PPP workers