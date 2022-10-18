Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the NA-237 by-election result in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Pakistan People’s Party’s Hakeem Baloch defeat PTI chairman Imran Khan in the NA-237 by-poll, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The plea moved by PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi alleged that massive rigging was done during the by-poll in NA-237. The workers of the Pakistan People’s Party cast ’fake’ votes during Sunday’s by-poll, the plea said.

The SHC has been pleaded to order an impartial inquiry into the matter.

On Sunday, PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency.

PPP candidate obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.

In a press conference, the former prime minister demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ’rigging’