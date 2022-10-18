Share:

Says international donors conference will be held in Islamabad in November |Government will review National Flood Protection Programme to avert climate change disasters.

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Develop­ment Ahsan Iqbal in the National As­sembly proceedings feared that that the PTI chief Imran Khan might have spent donations collected for flood victims on the election campaign of October by-polls.

“Our focus was on relief activities for flood victims,” said the minister, adding that they put politics on one side and worked for relief and res­cue activities. The PML-N in October by-polls faced defeat.

About the flood devastations, he said, damages of properties, live­stock and human lives could have been reduced if the previous gov­ernment continued to take forward flood protection programme.

The minister said that incumbent government would share infrastruc­ture strategy with the world and de­velopment partners before the in­ternational donors conference. “The PTI’s government in its tenure had not spent a single penny on infra­structure programme,” he said, add­ing that Pakistan with coordination of international development part­ners had finalised ‘Post Disaster Need Assessment’ which estimated Pakistan’s damages at 32 billion dol­lars due to devastating flood.

The need assessment being pre­pared jointly by Pakistan, World Bank, UNDP, Asian Development Bank and others would be complet­ed by October 24, this year.

He said that an international do­nors conference would be held in Islamabad in November. The minis­ter said that government would re­view the National Flood Protection Programme to avert climate change disasters.

“Our quick response was appre­ciated by the world,” he said. About relief work, the minister added that Ministries of Railways, Communica­tions and Power Division and subor­dinate departments worked tremen­dously in restoration of rail and road network. He said that on directives of the Prime Minister, a total of Rs 70 billion under BISP were being dis­bursed among affected people out of which around 80percebt had been distributed.

He told the house that Punjab and KP governments refused to accept offer of the Federal Government re­garding distribution of wheat seed among affected growers