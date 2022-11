Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says people of Pakistan want freedom from foreign funded ‘fitna’ called PTI.

In her response to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary's tweets today (Tuesday), the Minister said PTI ruled for about four years but made lives of common people miserable.

Terming PTI a danger for national solidarity, she said PTI is conspiring to weaken the state institutions.