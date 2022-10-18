Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a reference in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and sought his dismissal from the office.

The reference pleaded with the SJC to order removal of the CEC on account of "continuous and deliberate misconduct”.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders has repeatedly alleged that the chief election commissioner is biased and favors ruling coalition, a claim which has been repeatedly denied by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It merits mention that while the Constitution allows the ruling and Opposition parties to name a chief election commissioner for five years after consultation, it doesn’t allow them to remove the commissioner on their own.

Article 215, Clause 2 reads that the Commissioner shall not be removed from office except in the manner prescribed in Article 209 for the removal from office of a judge.