BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the live-stock sector played an important role in the economy of the country.

He was speaking at a briefing at the Cho-listan University of Veterinary and Ani-mal Sciences Bahawalpur.

Governor Punjab said that this re­gion has an identity for better treat­ment of live-stock. At the Cholistan University of Vet-erinary and Animal Sciences, specific measures are being taken in the field of livestock research and treatment of live-stock. He said that the faculty members should pay special attention to the char-acter building of the students and en-cour­age students to work as a team.

Vice Chancellor Cholistan Univer­sity of Veterinary and Animal Sci­ences Prof Dr. Sajjad Khan informed about the details of various develop­ment projects.

GOVERNOR INAUGURATES AUDITORIUM, SPORTS COMPLEX AT CHOLISTAN UNIVERSITY

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium of the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sci-ences on Monday.

The total cost of the auditorium was 65 million rupees and it had seating capacity of 500 people. He also in­augurated the Sports Complex of the university which had been built at a cost of 50 million ru-pees. The sports complex will provide facilities for the gym, badminton court, and various indoor and outdoor games.

Governor Punjab inaugurated the Semen Production Unit at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. It was established in collabo­ration with the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Sahiwal Cattle Breeding Society. Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Vet­erinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Sa­jjad Khan, Registrar Salman Mirza and others were present on the occasion