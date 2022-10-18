Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Labour and Hu-man Re­sources, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Monday said Punjab government was striving hard for prosper­ity and better-ment of labourers and workers.

Addressing to trade union convention convened here, he said the provincial set-up had decided to open fair price shops in every industry.

In addition, he said Labour department was direct­ed to provide clean drinking with arranging separate wash rooms for women at brick kilns. On the occa­sion, Ansar Majeed heard problems of social workers after mixing up with them during convention. Work-ers pointed out different problems per-taining to so­cial security, improvement of hospitals, registration, social security cards and related matters