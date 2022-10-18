Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of Roads Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 14,227.998 million.

These schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined through a video link.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation / Re-Construction of Road from Sammundri to Gojra, Length = 28.00 Km, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 677.385 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length=59.00 Km at the cost of Rs. 2,733.725 million, Rehabilitation / Re-Construction of Sammundri to Tandlianwala upto Jallah Chowk, Length=16.00 Km at the cost of Rs. 673.112 million, Re-Construction / Rehabilitation of Khurrianwala – Jaranwala Road, Length=23.00 Km, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 825.235 million, Rehabilitation of Faisalabad Circular Road / By Pass Ring Length=97.80 Km at the cost of Rs. 6,414.776 million, Rehabilitation of Sammundri Sahiwal Road, Length=50.12 Km, District Faisalabad & Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 2,339.893 million and Rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway Sahianwala Khurrianwala Road from Chak No. 163/RB Balagan to Sadaqat Mill Chowk (Length taken from 3.70 to 9.30 Km), Length=5.60 Km, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 563.874 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.