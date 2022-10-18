Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Gymkhana’s Qasim Ali Khan clinched the title in the Punjab Amateur Golf Championship 2022 that concluded at the first Sir Nick Faldo Designer Golf Course of Pakistan, Rumanza Golf Course, Multan on Monday.

In the final third round when the race for up-gradation was vicious, Qasim outsmarted his rivals - super one like Salman Jehangir and a sporty young one like Damil Ataullah, a richly talented 16-year-old Saad Habib and the most worthy amateur from Karachi Golf Club Yashal Shah - by playing impeccable golf. His final day’s gross score was 68 and backed by first two rounds scores of 79 and 70, he aggregated a championship score of 217, one over par.

Salman Jehangir had to be content with the runners-up slot as his scores for the three rounds were 74, 72 and 73 with an aggregate of 219 and he lost to Qasim by a margin of two strokes. Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf Course ended up third and his scores were 75, 76 and 73 and a match total of 224. Damil Ataullah also ended at 224 while Yashal Shah finished at 225.

In the race for net honors, the first net was won by Saim Tahir (Lahore Garrison) with three rounds net scores of 71, 68, 68 and a net aggregate of 207. Col Habib ur Rehman (Rumanza Golf Club) got the second net with an overall 209 net while the third net was won by Abdul Moeez of Rumanza with a total of 210 net.

In the veterans’ event, Group Capt Sajjad finished first gross and Chaudhry Ghufftar first net. The seniors’ gross title was claimed by Abid Khaga while Mohsin Farooq secured second while the net title was won by M Bashir and Nasrullah Khan finished second. The ladies gross title was won by Humna Amjad, Parkha Ijaz secured second and Suneya Osama third. In net, Mina Zainab finished first followed by Sadia Asim and Uzma Khurshid. The junior girls net title was lifted by Hadia Osama and Adina Ataullah second net.

This championship was endorsed by Askari Bank, Faysal Bank and Bodla Builders. At the prize distribution ceremony, Brig Shoeb Anwar Kayani, Project Director DHA, Multan awarded prizes to the winners. He reiterated that Rumanza has added Pakistan on World Golfing Map.