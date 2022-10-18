Share:

KARACHI-As part of providing tailored solutions and unique value-added features for customers, QistBazaar.pk, a fintech start-up which has recently developed an e-commerce marketplace for electronics that customers can avail on installments, has signed an MoU with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL).With this initiative, the company aims to provide additional benefits to its new customers that would impact their life along with the lifecycle. Hence, when a customer buys any product from QistBazaar.pk, they will get free 1-year accidental life Takaful coverage of Rs.200,000 through Pak-Qatar Family Takaful along with unlimited free doctor consultations for their family through Sehat Kahani app and Sehat Kahani tele-health helpline.

To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held at Qist Bazaar head office, Karachi, where the MoU was signed by Nasir Sheikh (Head of Marketing, QistBazaar.pk) and Zeeshan Haider (Head of Bancatakaful and Alternate Distribution, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful).

Arif Lakhani - Co-founder - Qist Bazaar said, “Qist Bazaar was founded on the principle of democratizing access to finance and the partnership with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful will further help the common Pakistani who in the past has shied away from Takaful and other financial products.”

Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Haider -Head of Bancatakaful and Alternate Distribution, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful said, “Through our collaboration with QistBazaar.pk, our focus is to instil a sense of security whenever someone buys anything from QistBazaar.pk by not only covering them with accidental life takaful but also with tele-medicine.”

Talking about the initiative, Nasir Sheikh - Head of Marketing at QistBazaar.pk, said, “We are excited to start this new journey with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful by adding an accidental life takaful policy to protect our customers’ interests and by providing tele-medicine services for their families absolutely FREE of cost which would otherwise cost them a lot. QistBazaar.pk is committed to strengthening the services it offers and truly making a difference in the lives of its customers.”

Furthermore, Azeem Iqbal Pirani - CEO, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, said, “We are glad to partner with QistBazaar as we believe in offering convenience to customers and these kinds of digital platforms and partnerships will not only create awareness but will also be very helpful in utilizing the technology at its best.”