KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based opera-tion arrested three alleged street criminals from Landhi and Korangi on Monday and recovered 15 snatched mobile phones and a motor-cycle used in the crimes.

According to the spokesperson for Rangers, arrested accused identi-fied as Muhammad Abbas, Zafar Ansari and Imran Alam confessed their involvement in over 300 street crimes in the city. They used to unlock the snatched phones, change their IMEI and sell them in Korangi and Landhi areas. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered motorcycle and mobile phones were underway to police for further legal proceedings.