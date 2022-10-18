Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has reduced the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 13.1 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of October 2022.

A notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that LNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers was decreased by 12.92 percent or $2.1929/MMBtu, while for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) it has been reduced by 13.1 percent or $2.2896/MMBtu over the previous month.

The regulator reduced RLNG prices to $14.785/MMBtu from $16.9779/MMBtu in September for the consumers of SNGPL and to $15.1865/MMBtu from $17.4762/MMBtu for SSGC consumers during previous month. The decline in LNG price is mainly due to reduction in international crude/gas prices and appreciation in the value of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

“In accordance with the federal government decision regarding RLNG allocation, pricing and associated matters and advice from the ministry of energy regarding weighted average sale price dated January 22, 2018, RLNG weighted average sale price for the month of October 2022 has been computed,” OGRA said in a statement.

For the previous month of September, RLNG price for SNGPL was $16.9779/MMBtu and for SSGC, it was $17.4762/MMBtu. In August 2022, RLNG price for SNGPL was $16.9496/MMBtu and $17.4783/MMBtu for SSGC.

It is to be noted that the new prices were lower than the prices in the same month of last year. Last year in October 2021, the RLNG price was $15.7828/MMBtu for SNGPL and $15.528/MMBtu for SSGC consumers. In May 2022, the government had increased RLNG prices by 40 percent to a historic high for SNGPL at $21.8317/mmBtu and $23.7873/mmBtu for SSGC.

The new notified prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the state-run importers Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan LNG Limited. These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed based on nine cargoes imported for the month, including eight shipments by PSO and only one by PLL, said the notification.

It also worth mentioning here that RLNG is the second major contributor to the country’s power generation after hydroelectric sources. Its price variation also strongly affects the cost of generation, which is subsequently translated into the power tariff for consumers.