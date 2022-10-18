Share:

Road traffic mishaps are one of the preeminent causes of mortality worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, globally 1.35 million people die each year due to road traffic injuries. Without proper initiatives, road traffic injuries and fatalities are estimated to intensify from the ninth contributor to the global load of disease. The international federation and Red Cross have stated that this condition is “a worsening global disaster destroying lives and livelihoods, hampering development and leaving millions in greater vulnerability”

For instance, traffic accidents are the cause of high mortality and morbidity rates in developing countries, more destructive than epidemics that historically swayed that population; where 5 percent to 20 percent of diseases are ascribed to road traffic injuries. Pakistan is the first country in Asia and 48th in the world to have the most fatalities due to traffic accidents. This is a huge task that we must address as the population of Pakistan immensely grows, we need to make roads safer for the elderly, the youth, and the entire population.

In developing countries such as Pakistan, the complications of irresponsible driver behaviour and lack of knowledge and perspective to insufficient driver training and testing. There are authorized driving licensing offices present in every city in Pakistan that host tests but there is no implementation because authorities don’t look after these disciplines. In the recent 2 years, officials are starting to look at licensing offices.

Furthermore, there is no proper vehicle inspection system that results in old cars and 40-year-old buses on the road. Vehicle fitness certification is needed for public transportation vehicles however only visual inspection happens. There are numerous vehicles on the road that are health hazards. There are damaged cars on the road with broken headlights, improper breaks, and vehicular exhaust emissions that result in numerous accidents and injuries. Motor vehicle emissions are a serious health problem because they cause 70pc of pollution in the air.

ZAIB UN NISA NAEEM,

Lahore.