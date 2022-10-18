Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 46 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 218.89 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.43. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 222.5 and Rs 224.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by 13 paisas and closed at Rs 213.40 against the last day’s closing of Rs 213.27. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.47, whereas a decrease of 15 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 246.61 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 246.76. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs 59.59 and Rs 58.25 respectively.