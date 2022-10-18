Share:

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that the sacrifices rendered by Karsaz martyrs will always be remembered in history.

In a statement, he said the loyalty of Karsaz martyrs to democracy is unmatchable. They sacrificed their lives for the protection of democracy and their leader Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto, he added.

The Speaker said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rendered matchless sacrifices for the continuity of democracy in the country.

He said that a democratic system is the only way through which we can lead this country to the path of progress and prosperity.

The Speaker sympathized with the families of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, and pray to Allah Almighty to help them to bear these irreparable losses.