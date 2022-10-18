Share:

LAHORE-The Kamran Steel ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) was formally inaugurated here at SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex Monday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated the event in the presence of Mian Mohsin from Kamran Steels, Tournament Director Rashid Malik, Tournament Referee Shehzad Alvi, players and tennis lovers.

Rashid Malik thanked Mian Mohsin of Kamran Steels for sponsoring the prestigious event and hoped that they will continue to support tennis. He also lauded the role of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta, Sports Board Punjab DG Tariq Qureshi and others in making this event happened.

On the opening day, in the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-2, Aized Khalil beat Zain Saeed 6-2, 6-3, Nabeel Qayum beat Taimoor Ansari 6-1, 6-7, 6-4, Sheheryar Anees beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-1, 6-2 and Waleed Humayun beat Hamza Rehmat 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile in Kamran Steel Punjab Jr Tennis Championship, in boys/girls U-14 first round, Abdullah Pirzada beat Inam Bari 6-0, Amna Qayum beat Abdur Rehman 6-0, Aalay Husnain beat Naad e Ali 6-0, Bismel Zia beat Eesa 6-0, Abdur Rehman beat Ayan Khan 6-0. In boys/girls U-12 qualifying round, Shafay Iqbal beat Hassan Alam 6-0, Hafiz Hassan beat Nameer 6-3 and Ayan Khan beat Aaliyan 6-0.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said: “We are giving maximum playing opportunities to kids with a humble background in sports. Poor kids of schools and colleges can also play at this world class tennis venue.”

Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that the 73rd Punjab Games are also being organized this month. “I am also visiting different cities to inspect sports infrastructure. Sports officers concerned have been given tasks to make gymnasium and other facilities fully functional to find fresh sports talent,” he asserted.