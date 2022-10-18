Share:

RAWALPINDI - Se­curity forces shot dead one terrorist in exchange of fire during a raid conducted in Jani Khel area of Bannu, Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations said on Monday. According to a state­ment issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), one terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire while weapons and ammuni­tion were also recovered from his custody in Jani Khel. The killed terrorist was involved in attacks on security forc­es, the ISPR said. Earlier this month, at least four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. According to the mil­itary’s media wing, the troops observed and engaged the ter­rorists. During the intense ex­change of fire, all four terror­ists were gunned down, the ISPR said. The killed terror­ists were involved in target­ed killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area, accord­ing to the press release. Se­curity forces also recovered arms and ammunition from those killed.