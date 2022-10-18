Share:

LAHORE - The first edition of the Pakistan Junior League has reached its business end at the end of an absorbing 15-match group stage. The first of its kind league produced some memorable moments including a century, a five-fer, a hat-trick, and a 32-run over as the future cricket stars from around the world lapped up the opportunity of playing here at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium. Table-toppers Gwadar Sharks will play the first playoff (Qualifier 1) against second-placed Bahawalpur Royals. Third-placed Rawalpindi Raiders will take on fourth-placed Mardan Warriors in the Eliminator on Wednesday. The loser of the Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will clash in the Qualifier 2 on Thursday with the winner joining the Qualifier 1 winner in the tournament final on Friday evening. The winners will pocket PKR10million with the runners-up to be given PKR5million. The player of the tournament will be rewarded with PKR1million while the other individual award winners will be rewarded with PKR500,000 each.