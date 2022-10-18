Share:

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister, Sheikh Rashid on Monday chal­lenged the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli by the Evacuee Trust Prop­erty Board (ETPB).

Rashid, through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razaq, filed a plea in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Khur­sheed Alam Bhatti against the ETPB.

Terming the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli as political victimisation, he said the property belongs to him since decades and despite hearing the case scheduled for October 24, the Evacuee Trust Property Board served him an evacuation notice. The court while barring ETPB from taking any action on the matter served notice to the board and sum­moned its director along with the record on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the ETPB while rejecting AML chief’s plea for transfer and reg­ularization of the properties, ordered the former interior minister and his brother to vacate the properties in­cluding Lal Haveli within seven days.

The verdict said the hearing was adjourned several times on the re­quest of Sheikh Rashid to present the documents of the property but he failed. The verdict further said the ETPB had decided to take back the control of the properties as per direc­tions of the Supreme Court.

RASHID TERMS IMRAN’S VICTORY ON SIX SEATS A WORLD RECORD

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Monday tweeted that Imran Khan’s victory on six out of eight seats in the by-election is a world record.

“While investigating 16 minis­tries, the institutions have found nothing against me. Now, three-Marla Laal Haveli has been made an issue. Laal Haveli is not Nine Zero,” he added. “The incompetent rulers are embarrassing themselves and making us more popular,” he main­tained. He went on to say that Laal Haveli is the name of a history that no one can erase.