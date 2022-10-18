Share:

LARKANA- As many as 1,409 candidates, who passed SPG (Special Police Group) and SPF (Special Police Force) police constable written test held at Police Training School (PTS), Larkana, have been directed to appear in the interview along with their original education qualification testimonials at the PTS from 2nd to 4th November 2022 at 7am sharp.

This was stated by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Larkana Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, in a statement issued here on Monday.

The candidates of Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts have been asked to appear on 2nd November, Shikarpur-Jacobabad on 3rd november and on 4th November candidates of Kashmore district have been directed to appear in the interview. There are 1,385 male and 24 female candidates across the Larkana police range who have been described as eligible or qualified for the posts not disclosed by the concerned authorities despite repeated requests.

SPF is a new force in the Sindh police which could be utilised for provision of security to the VVIPs.