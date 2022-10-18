Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and Senator Dhanesh Ku­mar on Monday said that BAP was a strong party and active through­out the province and was taking all possible measures to help flood victims in the areas. He expressed these views while talking to me­dia, saying that Balochistan Awami Party was formed for the rights of Balochistan and it would continue to fight for the rights of the people.

He said that the recent floods had caused destruction across the province, which had destroyed the infrastructure of the province and thousands of houses of the people had collapsed. “Now there is an important need for measures to restore the flood victims,” he said, adding that in this regard they had also raised their voice in the Sen­ate in order to take measures to provide relief to flood victims who were still waiting for relief in the area. In this context, he said they had also appealed to form a com­mittee regarding the aid coming from abroad for the flood victims and had also requested the chair­man Senate to conduct an investi­gation through formation of a com­mittee in order to provide relief to the flood victims of Balochistan because some areas of flood vic­tims did not receive aid, he said. He further said that the minority community of Balochistan was also affected from flood as it had swept out hundreds of villages in districts including Lasbela, Jhal Magsi, Nas­eerabad, Sahbatpur and other dis­tricts. He said practical measures would be taken for rehabilitation of flood victims in the area.