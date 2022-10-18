Share:

FAISALABAD - Various measures are being taken for re-pair, maintenance and development of parks in different phases at the FDA city. The parks will provide qual­ity recreation-al facilities and pleasant environment to residents of the city besides increasing beauty of the area.

This was stated by Faisalabad De­velop-ment Authority Director Gen­eral Dr Mu-hammad Zahid Ikram while reviewing de-velopment work of parks in the FDA city. He said parks were an important part of the scheme and special focus was being put on their renovation to provide the best recreational facilities to people especially children. He said children park in A-I block had been upgraded while renova-tion work of parks in A-II parks would be com­pleted soon.

Dacoit gang arrested, 8 motor­cycles and items recovered Police on Monday claimed to have ar-rested six robbers and recovered eight motor­cycles, weapons and items.

A police spokesman said City Gojra police conducted a raid and arrested ringleader Bilal, Ashraf, Ehsan Saeed, Shehbaz, Ali Hassan and Abdul Jabbar. Police recovered eight motorcycles, Rs 300,000, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession