SWAT - Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday said that institutions and people are inseparable. The institutions are taking steps for durable peace in the district. Addressing local elders in Matta Chapriyal area of Swat, he said the institutions are also not negligent of their responsibilities. “Peace was achieved after the sacrifices of people, police, and Pak Army,” he said. Commissioner said that KP CM has issued clear instructions and asked for taking people into confidence.