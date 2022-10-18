Share:

HOBART-Scotland has made it a second consecutive day of upsets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by recording a stunning 42-run victory over the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.

Opener George Munsey set the tone by carrying his bat throughout at Bellerive Oval to finish with a stylish 66 from just 53 deliveries as Scotland amassed 160/5 from their 20 overs. Calum MacLeod (23), Michael Jones (20) and skipper Richie Berrington (16) all played valuable hands, but it was with the ball and in the field that the Scots really shone.

The West Indies couldn’t get a hold of Mark Watt, with the left-arm spinner collecting superb figures of 3/12 from his four overs, while fellow spinner Michael Leask (2/15) was just as impressive.

Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza played a breathtaking knock of 82 from 48 deliveries and claimed bowling figures of 1/22 to power Zimbabwe to a comprehensive 31-run win over Ireland in their opening match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.

Scores in brief

SCOTLAND 160 for 5 (Munsey 66*, Holder 2-14, Joseph 2-28) beat WEST INDIES 118 all out (Holder 38, Watt 3-12, Leask 2-15, Wheal 2-32) by 42 runs.

ZIMBABWE 174 for 7 (Raza 82, Little 3-24, Simi 2-31, Adair 2-39) beat IRELAND 143 for 9 (Campher 27, Muzarabani 3-23, Chatara 2-22, Ngarava 2-22) by 31 runs.