At the pinnacle of his political struggle, Imran Khan (IK) has decided to take on the combined force of the dreaded status-quo. It is indeed a daunting task but he has shown his resilience to fight till the finishing line. Except for a few beneficiaries of the old system, the people of Pakistan are solidly behind their leader. The dream of a Naya Pakistan may finally be realised. On October 16, 2002, the people of the republic, in a one-on-one contest were expected to vote for change and their Kaptan, who had always led from the front. Against the existing norms of the country, IK has willed all his worldly belongings to be transferred to his charitable cancer hospitals after his death. Nawab Zada Liaquat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister (PM) after leaving his huge estate across the border, refused to allocate himself a dwelling to live in the new land. After his assassination in October 1951, the family had nowhere to go after vacating the PM House in Karachi. Till today his heirs are struggling to get what rightfully belongs to them. While the powerful enjoy the perks of power in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the first PM claimed no benefits and the 22nd has decided to give up what rightfully belongs to him. Leadership calls for giving not taking, as has been the case since 1985.

After the first free and fair elections in 1970 and the surrender in the Eastern Wing, Bhutto was able to implement his agenda of change as the enemy within was licking its wounds. It proved to be a brief sojourn, by July 1977, the third usurper Zia-ul-Haq not only deposed the elected PM, he also succeeded in sending him to his grave in Larkana where a mausoleum has been built to preserve his political legacy. In the year 2022, the republic is again at the crossroads as it was in the decade of the sixties/seventies. A leader who believes in giving not taking is leading the charge which has jolted the forces of status-quo. Currently, there is an ongoing but ineffective campaign to tarnish the image of the Kaptan.

Bureaucrats provide the backbone in the functioning, as they control the files and the paperwork. Some independent judges have occasionally provided relief to the public but the bureaucracy continues to rely on draconian acts (1923 Official Secrets and 1930 Government of India). All efforts at reforms have been thwarted including the most recent effort under Dr Ishrat Hussain’s Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020, which have been set aside after the removal of the IK regime. The Charter of Democracy (COD) was the brainchild of Benazir Bhutto (BB). On paper, it was a good effort to establish democracy and rule of law in the republic but after her demise, the Zardari-Sharif alliance neutralised its impact.

Jinnah single-handedly prevailed over the combined opposition of the Hindus, right-wing Muslims, and the British to carve out a new nation in the Indian Subcontinent. The Raj was able to extend its rule by a policy of divide and rule. Restoration of our lost purity now seems close to the realisation after all these wasted years and an unending struggle. The march towards freedom and supremacy of the people must continue till the attainment of the cherished goal of several generations.