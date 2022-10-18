Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A two-day 5th International Conference on Ap­plied Zoology (ICAZ-2022) Hybrid Mode started at the Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) on Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammad Ali was the chief guest while KFUEIT VC Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir inaugurated the conference. More than 150 professors, zoologi­cal research scholars from national universi­ties participated in the conference. Dur-ing the inaugural address Dr Suleman Tahir said that the main objective of this conference was to en-hance the research work in the zoology. Research was essential for development of any society. He said that this conference will create development in the society with economic re­forms, increase in production and knowledge of basic sciences.