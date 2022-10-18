RAHIM YAR KHAN - A two-day 5th International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2022) Hybrid Mode started at the Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) on Monday.
Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammad Ali was the chief guest while KFUEIT VC Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir inaugurated the conference. More than 150 professors, zoological research scholars from national universities participated in the conference. Dur-ing the inaugural address Dr Suleman Tahir said that the main objective of this conference was to en-hance the research work in the zoology. Research was essential for development of any society. He said that this conference will create development in the society with economic reforms, increase in production and knowledge of basic sciences.