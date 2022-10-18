Share:

PESHAWAR - Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) on Monday organised a walk in connection with Global Hand-Washing Day to motivate and mobilise citizens especially the students to improve their hand-washing habits. The walk was led by Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah. Students from Quaid-e-Azam School for Boys Mardan also participated in the walk. “Before eating and after use of washroom, hands should be washed with soap for 21 seconds,” Rahatullah said and added today we should pledge to work together to improve hand washing habits. In his address to the students, Principal said that students are our future and through them we can bring positive change in the society.