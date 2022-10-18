Share:

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to invite the attention of the authorities towards the problem is water crisis and climate change.

Pakistan is experiencing devastating environmental issues such as air pollution, deforestation, climate change, water scarcity, and loss of biodiversity. Karachi, a cosmopolitan city, is an ideal example of a polluted city. From sewage and drainage to the dirty public beaches and the infinite number of cars emitting smoke is resulting in air pollution. The massive infrastructure developed over the last 15 years or so has wiped out green spaces, hence leaving a desert-like condition where there is only a mirage of water but no water. The masses are literally tearing at each other. There is no water even to drink, let alone shower. Life has become a hellfire for the masses. They drink from the coolers installed in the park, rest under the shade of the few trees left and shower in canals to get relief from the surging waves of heat.

YAMNA SOHAIL,

Karachi.