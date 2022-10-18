ISLAMABAD-  A young man was shot dead while his cousin suffered bullet injuries over    throwing cricket ball into a neighbour’s house     in the limits of police station Aabpara   , informed sources on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Ali and Haider Ali was injured in the firing incident, they said. The accused managed to escape from the scene while police registered a case against the killers, sources said.

According to details, a citizen lodged complaint with PS Aabpara, stating that   his son Ahmed Ali was playing cricket in the street and had a scuffle with two brothers   Aneeq and Awais over throwing ball into their house. Following argument, the accused opened fire, injuring Ahmed    and Haider. They were rushed to hospital where his son Ahmed succumbed to his bullet injuries and Haider was battling for life. The police filed a case and began investigation.

CTD busts gang smuggling weapons on social media