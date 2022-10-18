Share:

QUETTA - Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaul­lah Langu has taken notice of the incident in which a student was killed and three were injured in the firing by unknown persons in Loralai district and has sought its report from the concerned authori­ties. Adviser Mir Ziaullah directed to form a special team to arrest the brutal accused and said that the ac­cused should be traced and arrest­ed as soon as possible with the help of the cameras of the university. He said that measures would be taken to arrest alleged accused to bring him to justice. Mir Ziaullah directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the fami­lies of the victims and ensure that justice was delivered on a priority basis. However, Loralai university’s four students went Kopar Dam for picnic when unknown armed men came there and opened fire at them and attacked them with knives and fled from the scene.