16 countries confirm participation in Asian Open Taekwondo Championship 

Agencies
October 18, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -A total of 16 countries have con­firmed their participation in the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship to be held at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, under the auspices of Paki­stan Taekwondo Federation (PTF). The countries include England, Netherlands, Tur­key, Egypt, UAE, Iraq, Oman, Kazakhstan, Palestine, Nepal, Afghanistan, WT Refugees, Saudi Arabia, Luxembourg, Jordan, Mali and hosts Paki­stan (17th team). The regis­tration process of 268 athletes has been completed. Accord­ing to PTF President Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, five-day Kyrugi and Poom­sae education courses will be held under the auspices of the Asian Taekwondo Union in collaboration with the PTF from October 27 to 31, in which international coaches and managers from different countries including Pakistan will participate. In addition, the Asian Taekwondo Union Referees Education Course will be held on October 29 and 30 as well as the educa­tion programme of Khyrougi and Poomsae will also be con­ducted from October 27 to 31 at Pakistan Sports Board. 

