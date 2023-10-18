16-year-old housemaid ‘poisoned to death’ in Karachi

KARACHI-A 16-year-old housemaid Sonia was allegedly raped and poisoned to death by her employers in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the mother claimed on Tuesday. According to details, the body of 16-year-old Sonia – a housemaid in bungalow in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-C – was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical examination.

In a statement to police, the victim’s mother claimed that Sonia went to work on Sunday morning as usual.

“When she returned home, her condition seemed critical,” she said, adding that they immediately shifted her to JPMC. However, the mother said, she died during the treatment.

Meanwhile, the police said investigation was underway to determine the cause of housemaid’s death. The victim’s family has accused the employer’s sons of raping Sonia and poisoning her to death, the police said.