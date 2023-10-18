Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

16-year-old housemaid ‘poisoned to death’ in Karachi

Agencies
October 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A 16-year-old housemaid Sonia was allegedly raped and poisoned to death by her employers in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the mother claimed on Tuesday. According to details, the body of 16-year-old Sonia – a housemaid in bungalow in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-C – was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical examination.
In a statement to police, the victim’s mother claimed that Sonia went to work on Sunday morning as usual.
“When she returned home, her condition seemed critical,” she said, adding that they immediately shifted her to JPMC. However, the mother said, she died during the treatment.
Meanwhile, the police said investigation was underway to determine the cause of housemaid’s death. The victim’s family has accused the employer’s sons of raping Sonia and poisoning her to death, the police said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023