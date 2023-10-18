Wednesday, October 18, 2023
16th anniversary of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy being observed today

Web Desk
2:43 PM | October 18, 2023
The 16th anniversary of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy is being observed today by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The main ceremony to pay homage to the martyrs of blast attack on former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s home coming procession on this day in 2007 in Karachi is being held in Karachi today.

Over one hundred fifty PPP workers were martyred in the attack.

Meanwhile, Quran Khawani was also held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in Larkana where party leaders laid floral wreaths and offered fateha on the graves of those martyrs of Karsaz tragedy who were not identified and were buried at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

