2 notorious dacoits flee from police custody in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Two notorious dacoits reportedly escaped from police custody, informed sources on Tuesday. The two dacoits — involved in more than 29 dacoitees in district— were arrested by a police team during a raid in Khanna area and were moved to lock up in Police Station (PS) Cantt for further investigation, sources said. However, the two dangerous dacoits managed to escape from police custody. Police are making efforts to re-arrest two of the fleeing dacoits, they added. A police spokesman said the news of fleeing dacoits is in the air but there was no concrete information yet. The matter is being checked, he said.

According to sources, the incident took place when investigators of the PS Cantt were interrogating them in connection with dacoity of Rs 4.5 million they committed at Bank Road a fews months ago. He said the suspects were being kept in lock up from where they fled. Another source disclosed that three dacoits were fleeing from police custody but a canteen contractor managed to a fleeing dacoit. He said that the two fleeing dacoits are involved in more than 29 dacoitees in Rawalpindi besides martyring policemen in Karachi and one of their accomplice. ASP Cantt Circle Anam Sher did not respond to a questionnaire sent by this correspondent on her cell number to know her official version.

Meanwhile, a man was stabbed to death in Askari Market in Afshan Colony, according to sources. The deceased was identified as Haroon. Rescue 1122 moved the body of man to hospital for autopsy. Also, Civil Lines police have registered a case against robbers involved in gunning down a man in Gulistan Colony during a robbery bid. Several police teams have been constituted by the CPO for arresting the fleeing robbers.