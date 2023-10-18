25 held, 15 shops sealed in operation against profiteers

QUETTA - The district administration in an operation on Tues­day apprehended 25 shopkeepers and sealed 15 shops due to profiteering and encroachments in respective areas of Quetta. The team led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saad Bin Asad conducted raids at Meezan Chowk, Liaquat Bazaar and other areas to check different shops including chicken, fruit, veg­etable and others. He said that measures were being taken to ensure the implementation of price control lists of items in the areas, saying that these lists would help to reduce inflation. The DC also directed shopkeepers to display lists of price control at their shops, saying that no compromise would be made on it. He urged people to play their role against prof­iteers in the areas in order to eliminate illegal busi­ness activities for facilitating to poor people.