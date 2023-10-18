3rd BRI Forum pivotal for diplomatic affairs of China: Experts

ISLAMABAD - The on-going 3rd Belt and Road Forum, inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, stands as one of the pivotal multilateral diplomatic affairs on China’s calendar for the year, drawing attention on the global stage.

Under the banner of “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity,” the BRF has attracted delegates from over 130 nations and 30 international organisations, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday quoting experts.

The discussions at the BRF are focused on various cooperation domains, encompassing connectivity, sustainable development, and the digital economy.

Trade, people-to-people interactions, anti-corruption efforts, local collaboration, and ocean cooperation will be focal points at this forum. The BRF, centred on worldwide collaboration, unfolds amidst a backdrop of multifaceted global challenges, including conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as a sluggish global economy.

Entering its third iteration, the BRF has evolved into an essential multilateral platform for nations and regions engaged in the collaborative development of the BRI. It serves as a vital arena for assessing past achievements and devising strategies for future collaboration.

Amid a backdrop of pressing global challenges such as the Ukraine Conflict and the Israel-Palestine issue, the BRF emerges as a beacon of stability in a turbulent world. It is poised to reinvigorate global progress, with international and Chinese experts foreseeing substantial achievements in reinforcing international collaboration.

This forum underscores the fervour and trust in the BRI, as well as China’s steadfast dedication to open engagement and global cooperation, according to their observations.

The BRI stands out as the most extensive force for enhancing global connectivity across various domains of infrastructure.

Over the past decade, China has embarked on an audacious quest, joining hands with more than 150 nations and 30 international organisations in a grand partnership to co-create the BRI.

This monumental endeavour has manifested in the realisation of over 3,000 collaborative projects under the BRI umbrella, representing a substantial investment of nearly $1 trillion.

The repercussions have been nothing short of transformative, igniting robust economic expansion in the countries involved.

These BRI initiatives span a diverse spectrum, encompassing poverty alleviation, strides in agricultural technology, and advances in vocational education.

Notably, many of these undertakings have made considerable headway in enhancing the well-being of countless individuals. What’s more, the far-reaching effects of these transportation- oriented BRI projects are poised to yield significant global advantages.

Forecasts indicate that by 2030, these endeavours alone will augment global income by a remarkable 0.7-2.9 percent, and, of greater importance, extricate a staggering 7.6 million people from the clutches of extreme poverty.

These numbers underscore the profound and affirmative influence of China’s dedication to international cooperation and development through the BRI.

At the same time, Trade between China and the nations engaged in the BRI surged at an annual rate of 6.4 percent from 2013 to 2022, culminating in a substantial total of $19.1 trillion.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has marked a seminal chapter in China’s global engagement, affirming its emergence as a pivotal player on the world stage.