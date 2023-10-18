433 pink toilets being introduced in govt offices across south Punjab

MULTAN - In a significant step towards pro­moting gender equality, the ‘Pink Toilets’ project to facilitate wom­en has been initiated in govern­ment offices across south Punjab.

Under the guidance of Ad­ditional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, the initiative commenced at the south Punjab Secretariat.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Servic­es South Punjab, marked the project’s beginning by laying the foundation stone, here on Tuesday.

Notable attendees at the event included Additional Sec­retary Coordination Muham­mad Farooq Dogar, Section Officers Ahmed Rana, Wajiha Rasool, and SDO Buildings Mu­hammad Kashif.

Secretary Services south Pun­jab Amjid Shoaib Tareen ob­served that a total of 433 toilets designed exclusively for work­ing and visiting women were be­ing constructed in government offices throughout the region. A meticulous survey of the entire region was conducted to iden­tify optimal locations for these facilities, he added.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen further informed that letters had been dispatched to administrations of all three divi­sions, instructing them to com­plete the ‘Pink Toilets’ project by November 9.

Additional Secretary Coor­dination of the ACS office has been designated as the focal person for overseeing the proj­ect, he stated.

Notably, south Punjab already have 450 separate women’s toi­lets within its government of­fices. This effort aligns with the broader action plan for gender equality and reflects the south Punjab Secretariat’s commit­ment to well being of women, Tareen maintained.

Amjad claimed, “The monu­mental project signifies a step forward in creating an environ­ment that is more inclusive and accommodating for women in the workforce, fostering gen­der equality and social progress throughout south Punjab’s gov­ernment offices.”

COMMISSIONER FOR AT LEAST 10PC DECREASE IN TRANSPORT FARES

Multan division Commis­sioner Aamir Khattak directed officials to ensure at least 10 percent reduction in transport fares. He was chairing a meet­ing to review transport fare, with a focus to translate the benefits of the recent decrease in petroleum prices.

He gave an ultimatum to transporters to shift the ben­efit to passengers directly otherwise stringent action would be taken against them. He also directed the secretary Regional Transport Authority to improve the condition of the general bus stand. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Commissioner Ab­dul Jabbar and some other of­ficers were also present.