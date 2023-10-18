Wednesday, October 18, 2023
AC reserves verdict in Ishaq Dar’s assets case

Ali Hamza
October 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir has reserved the judgement in the assets beyond means refer­ence filed against former finance minister Ishaq Dar by National Accountibility Bureau (NAB). The judgement will be announced on coming Saturday.

The reference against Ishaq Dar was one of the many cases which were reopened by Judge M. Bashir after former Chief Justice Umar Atta Ban­dial in his last of service had ordered to send all NAB cases to courts. Ishaq Dar didn’t appear in court for the hearing. He was represented by his lawyer Qazi Misbah ul Haq.

Ali Hamza

