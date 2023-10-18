AWKUM appoints teachers in violation of HEC rules

Peshawar - While the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has raised the criteria for appointment of teaching staff at university level in the country, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has recently appointed numerous faculty members in violation of the HEC rules.

According to a notification from HEC issued in the year 2017, the qualification criterion was raised from BS/ masters to MPhil for appointment of lecturers while PhD degree was declared the criterion for the appointment of assistant professor in all universities of Pakistan.

However, AWKUM appointed several visiting faculty members in violation of the HEC rules a month ago. In some departments, even the MPhil-qualified candidates appeared in the walk-in-interview but the university hired candidates having completed masters only, while ignoring the qualified ones.

The HEC notification also stated that a candidate having a foreign masters degree should also be considered for appointment as a lecturer since the foreign (2 years) masters is equivalent to the MS/MPhil of Pakistan.

An office-bearer of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) also expressed concern about the violation of HEC rules by the AWKUM administration. He said that the appointment of underqualified teaching staff would result in a decline in the education standards.

It merits a mention here that AWKUM faced a downfall after the killing of a student on campus by an angry mob a few years ago. Since the lynching of the student named Mashal Khan, the university earned a bad name on international level.

Also, the incident resulted in various problems at the varsity while a ban was also later imposed on the appointment of teaching staff later, thus adversely affecting the university’s teaching standards.

Several students of AWKUM told The Nation that the university also charged a higher fee, compared to other universities.

“After I completed BS at AWKUM, I decided to take admission in Peshawar University for MS, for which I needed migration certificate. But I was surprised that AWKUM administration asked me to deposit over Rs4000 for this. Other universities charge less than Rs2000 for this certificate,” said Sahil Khan, a recent graduate of the university.