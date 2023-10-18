Babylon Berlin: antiquities museum shuts for 14-year facelift

BERLIN-One of Berlin’s top tourist attractions, the Pergamon Museum and its world-class collection of antiquities, will close this month for a top-to-bottom restoration not due to be completed before 2037. The institution on the German capital’s UNESCO-listed Museum Island houses treasures including the Great Altar of Pergamon, built in the second century BC, the 2,600-year-old Ishtar Gate of Babylon and a vast millennium-spanning collection of Islamic art. The museum, which opened in 1930 and was named for the Ancient Greek masterpiece, attracts more than one million visitors a year when all its exhibits are accessible. The impending 14-year closure beginning on October 23 has prompted a rush by Berliners and tourists alike to catch one last glimpse. Gudrun von Wysiecki, who grew up on the western side of the Berlin Wall, said she began crossing into the Communist east when it became possible in the 1970s just to see the Pergamon Museum. “I’ve always loved this place. Seeing it for the first time was an absolute epiphany,” the 75-year-old retired teacher told AFP, standing in the shadow of the ancient Roman Market Gate of Miletus. “We were very lucky to get some of the last tickets this week. At my age, who knows if I’ll be alive for the reopening.”