Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next cabinet meeting: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said on Tuesday that the digiti­sation of public offices is vital to keeping provincial government affairs efficient, which will not only improve adminis­trative affairs but also create an effec­tive check and balance mechanism.

In the briefing given to the caretaker chief minister regarding the Provincial Cloud Strategy and Digital Balochistan Policy, the meeting was informed that the implementation of the Cloud Poli­cy 2023 is aimed at establishing inte­grated coordination through digitisa­tion in departmental affairs.

The caretaker chief minister, while expressing his views, said that the said policy is an important step towards digitisation in the province as the service delivery of the govern­ment would be efficient, accessible, and convenient with the implemen­tation of the first-ever cloud policy in the province.

He said that the cloud policy should be equipped with modern require­ments so that it can be effectively implemented. It should be mentioned that in the last meeting of the provin­cial cabinet, it was decided to form a committee for the preparation of the Cloud Policy 2023. The said commit­tee will present the first cloud policy at the upcoming cabinet meeting for approval after consultations.