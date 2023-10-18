Belt & Road - Latest

Prime Minister Kakar will be visiting China this week to attend the scheduled Belt & Road moot where one wonders what our endeavour would really be? Well, one assumes that his contingent would have its strategy worked out, however, it would be important to take note that the outlook on what the developing countries would like to extract from this connectivity stands significantly changed from its formative years. Gone are the days when mere investments regardless of their long-term impact on the respective external accounts would be acceptable. This is what we not only have to mindful of, but also put on the table how the previous such projects need to revisited to ease the fall-outs from the same. No better time to renegotiate the same in a rather polarised global environment that is making it essential for countries to put their own interests and priorities before mere plain political alignments. Only last month the conference on international science, technology and innovation hosted by the Forum saw countries calling instead for a revised focus on instead moving towards evolving a ‘community of innovation’. Meaning, that a shift is the sought by the belt & road partners from infrastructure and taxing power plants towards cooperation and technology transfers in science, technology and innovation. Climate change has today become a climate crisis and to address this challenge of global warming the transition needs to be away from simple physical connectivity to digital, economic, social and cultural connectivity - And science, technology & innovation permeate through all forms of connectivities.

The idea being for the B&R to have a budget for resources of research and development to help financially weaker countries supplement their smaller spends in this area. This also goes on to help the overall objective to ensure that connectivity takes place smoothly by encouraging the movement of goods & services - by trains, road and sea - in good quality, efficiently and transparently with the help of modern day technology. Also, important now would be the free flow of people across borders to become truly entrenched in a common cum shared work place. For example, while every country may have its own data on vaccination or verified skills of its workers and professionals, but this now needs to developed collectively for all partners to access and benefit from. The other important platform that is under discussion is to achieve ‘From AlphaGO to Chat GPT’. Referring to how to capitalise on artificial intelligence (AI) in a responsible manner. Implying that a time has come to try and deeply understand the new scientific technological tools in a way that the new inventions and innovations are implemented in a parallel understanding of the human mind per se. This would be critical in ensuring that current day transformation are beneficial and not damaging for countries and people across the board. Another very important area that Pakistan can capitalise on, given its very young population, is to play its due role in garnering a significant share in offering solutions to the developed countries with an ageing population problem. The reality is that though one cannot exactly predict all climate change impacts, on the other hand one can tangibly calculate the consequences of an aging phenomenon problem. As we know that AI, if used constructively, is today unearthing solutions to many deeper challenging faced by the countries in almost all spheres: economic, security and social development.

One hopes that these are the kind of debates that the prime minister’s team will be involving itself in and also at the same time looking at steps on how all of these new strategies can be prudently taken up by Pakistan, so that we draw upon the real underlying positives of B&R and do not end missing the boat again by restricting ourselves to projects that perhaps are better undertaken by domestic industrial captains than the imported ones. More importantly, in Thomas Edison’s words, ‘Vision without execution is hallucination’!