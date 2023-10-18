Bilawal announces to observe 16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

KARACHI-Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to observe the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy tomorrow (Wednesday) to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy.

The main condolence gathering will be held in Karachi, and will be addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Meanwhile, General Secretary of PPP Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi and President of PPP Karachi Division and former Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, while addressing the press conference, said that the the Karsaz tragedy was the deadliest terrorist attacks on peaceful political workers and supporters, in the history of Pakistan.

In-charge of Media Cell Bilawal House Surendar Valasai, Javed Nagori, Aslam Samoon and other leaders were also present in the press conference.

Giving details of condolence gathering and other activities in Karachi regarding the anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani said that today evening (Tuesday) the party’s office-bearers and workers will pay homage to the martyrs by lighting candles and placing flowers at the Karsaz Memorial, adding that on October 18, the main condolence gathering will be held on the road near Bilawal House.