Bilawal deplores suspension of constitution, elections for sake of 'one man's return'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deplored on Wednesday the suspension of Pakistan's democracy, constitution and elections for the sake of one man's return - an obvious reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is slated to touch down in Lahore on Oct 21 to spearhead his party's campain in next general elections.

Bilawal, during a public meeting commemorating the 2007 Karsaz tragedy, announced that the PPP would initiate a nationwide mass contact campaign starting on Thursday.

"I will personally visit all places and my sole demand will be for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date of the next general elections."

Bilawal stated that the ECP needed to heed the people's demand, emphasising that his party could endure a delay of over 90 days only if the ECP set an election date. He considered any postponement of the election and failure to respect the voters as an insult.

Bilawal expressed optimism that the victory would belong to the PPP jiyalas. He stated that he would persist in demanding the people's right to elections in the country, even if no one else spoke up.

In an indirect reference to Nawaz Sharif’s return, Bilawal hoped that following the necessary state arrangements, the election date would be determined and a grand reception would be arranged.

The former foreign minister also drew attention to the brutal treatment of Palestinians and insisted that the interim prime minister and foreign minister should advocate for the Palestinians. He emphasised that the Palestinians were not alone, as the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with them.

Bilawal reminisced that it had been 16 years since October 18, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan in pursuit of freedom from a dictator. He highlighted the historic significance of Benazir Bhutto's return, stressing that they were expressing solidarity with the Palestinians on this day.

The PPP chairman recounted the cowardly terrorist attack that occurred on October 18, 2007, in the dark of night, resulting in the martyrdom of about 200 jiyalas. He remembered the jiyalas' unwavering commitment to their party's ideology and manifesto, stating that loyal workers like PPP jiyalas were a rare find.

Bilawal said that jiyalas had never been afraid and had faced dictators and terrorists head-on. "Today, we have gathered to honor our martyrs."

Bilawal reiterated that the people of Pakistan stood with the people of Palestine and that the Palestinians were not alone as long as Pakistan existed.

The PPP chief recalled an incident involving former Palestinian president Yasser Arafat, who had secured a promise from Pakistani dictator Ziaul Haq in Makkah that he would not execute Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Unfortunately, Haq reneged on that promise and carried out Bhutto's execution.”

Bilawal also noted the unity of Pakistan regarding the Palestine issue but lamented the division on other matters. He stressed the need for national unity to address the country's other problems.

Bilawal emphasised the necessity of rejecting the traditional politics of hatred, division and abuse, advocating for new thinking and politics in today's Pakistan. He called for new leadership, urging the country to move forward from the past and embrace a more contemporary vision for Pakistan in 2023.

Bilawal stressed the need to abandon the politics of blame and abuse, acknowledging that Pakistan was not currently heading in the right direction. He pointed out that the economy was facing a historic crisis, and suggested that all responsible parties needed to work together. He also mentioned the restoration of the 18th amendment through consensus in parliament.

The former minister proposed a shift from division to a focus on the politics of service, the importance of tolerance, dissent and democratic politics, and asserted that only the people should elect their representatives.

Bilawal believed that by ending the politics of division and opposition and restoring democracy and reconciliation, political stability could be achieved, leading to economic stability. He noted that security issues could be addressed through unity and togetherness.

He emphasised the need to provide relief to the people rather than benefitting a specific class, as benefiting a certain section would only impoverish the people further.

Bilawal concluded that Pakistan's democracy could not be buried and elections needed to be held, with trust in the people's ability to make future decisions.

He credited former president Asif Ali Zardari with laying the foundation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and criticised those who attempted to take credit for it today.

Bilawal pledged that once elected his government would establish a new economic corridor benefitting underdeveloped areas.

The PPP chief stressed that internal disputes hindered Pakistan's progress and called for those responsible for attacking defense installations on May 9 to be held accountable for the sake of national clarity.