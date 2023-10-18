Caretaker Prime Minister’s Meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar held a bilateral meeting today with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing. They were accompanied by Ministers and senior officials.

The two leaders reaffirmed the time-tested and iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China and agreed to further strengthen high-level dialogue and engagement. They also agreed to deepen the political, economic, education, science & technology, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

The Prime Minister extended felicitations to the Chinese leadership on the successful holding of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF). Noting the depth and breadth of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Prime Minister termed it as a project of immense significance for the world in terms of connectivity and shared prosperity.

The two leaders discussed bilateral collaboration in the context of CPEC and prospects of further deepening economic linkages. Prime Minister Kakar underscored the importance of CPEC for Pakistan’s economy and noted with satisfaction its expansion into new areas of development – including industrial development; livelihood projects; ICT; mining and minerals exploration and agriculture. He expressed the confidence that Chinese investment in Specialized Economic Zones (SEZs) will contribute in diversification of Pakistan’s export basket and expansion of its industrial base.

Premier Li Qiang underlined the steady growth of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum of CPEC projects. He hoped that leadership consensus would give further boost to trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers also witnessed the signing ceremony in which several MoUs/Agreements were signed in areas of commerce, communication and transport including MLI, connectivity food security & research, media exchanges, space cooperation, urban sustainable development, capacity building, mineral development and industrial cooperation, climate change, vaccine development.